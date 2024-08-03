Aerosmith Retires From Touring After Steven Tyler Vocal Injury

Aerosmith has declared their retirement from the touring circuit. This decision comes in the wake of lead vocalist Steven Tyler's persistent vocal cord issues, which have proven insurmountable despite extensive medical intervention, reports Deadline. The quintet, renowned for their electrifying live performances and chart-topping hits spanning five decades, shared the news via their official social media channels.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing," the band wrote. "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

Tyler's vocal predicament first became apparent in September of the previous year when the band was forced to abruptly postpone their Peace Out farewell concert tour. Initially optimistic about a potential return to the stage, the group rescheduled their performances for September 2024. However, as Tyler's medical team continued to grapple with his injured larynx and vocal cords, it became increasingly evident that a complete rehabilitation was not feasible.

The severity of Tyler's condition was underscored by his physician's earlier statement, which revealed that, per the outlet, "in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, [Tyler] fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith's journey to superstardom began in the early 1970s when they emerged from the Boston music scene. The band's core lineup, consisting of Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton, and drummer Joey Kramer, has remained largely intact throughout their illustrious career, save for a few brief departures and subsequent returns.

Aerosmith has released an impressive catalog of 15 studio albums throughout their five-decade reign, with all but three achieving platinum status. Their 1980 compilation of greatest hits is proof of their long-term popularity, having sold an astounding 12 million copies in the United States alone.

The band's career trajectory has been fraught with both triumphs and challenges. After experiencing a creative and commercial lull from 1979 to 1985, Aerosmith staged a remarkable comeback that solidified their status as rock royalty. A pivotal moment in their resurgence came with their collaboration with Run-D.M.C. on a reimagined version of "Walk This Way," which not only revitalized their career but also bridged the gap between rock and hip-hop.

Aerosmith's renaissance continued with the release of Permanent Vacation in 1987, followed by the multi-platinum Pump in 1989, which spawned three top 10 hits. The band reached new heights of commercial success with their only two chart-topping albums, Get a Grip (1993) and Nine Lives (1997). Their crowning achievement on the singles chart came in 1998 with "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," a power ballad penned by Diane Warren for the film Armageddon, which held the number-one spot for four consecutive weeks.

The band paid tribute to their loyal fanbase in their farewell message: "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."