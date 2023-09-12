Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour After Steven Tyler Suffers Concerning Injury

Aerosmith has postponed their farewell tour due to vocalist Steven Tyler suffering a concerning injury. In a new post on social media, the band revealed that a number of their forthcoming concert dates have all been moved to next year. However, per their current tour schedule, Aerosmith is planning to resume their shows on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida. "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," reads a new statement from Tyler. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The rescheduled dates are as follows: Monday Jan 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena; Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center; Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena; Wednesday Feb 21 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotiabank Arena; Monday Feb. 26, 2024 in Raleigh NC at PNC Arena; and Thursday Feb 29, 2024 in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Aerosmith added, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."

Aerosmith isn't the only rock band having to cancel shows due to illness lately. Last week, Guns N' Roses canceled a concert at the last second, due to an "unspecified illness." The show was set to kick off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. According to local news affiliate Fox 2 St. Louis, the band made the announcement on Friday, after the concert staging had already been set up.

"Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert," the Cardinals office stated. "You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced." The statement added, "Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund." At this time, Guns N' Roses has not provided any specific details surrounding the cancellation.

There have been an increased number of canceled concerts in the past few months, with stars like Bruce Springsteen, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, and Ozzy Osbourne all backing out of performances due to sickness. Back in July, Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns. At this time, it's unclear when or if Ozzy will return to performing.