Aerosmith Announce 2024 Farewell Tour Return Following Concert Cancellations

Legendary rock band Aerosmith has announced they are hitting the road later this year to resume their epic farewell tour. In 2023, the band was forced to cancel their final shows, due to frontman Steven Tyler suffering a fractured larynx.

"Today, four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith announce their return to the road with 'Peace Out' featuring special guests The Black Crowes, who are fresh off their first release in nearly 15 years, Happiness Bastards," read a press release. "Additionally, a very special one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims is set at the tour kickoff in Pittsburgh, PA. Fans first heard that one of the most significant American rock bands in history were embarking on their final tour with a special announcement video celebrating this not-to-be-missed final tour."

"Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate over 50 years as America's greatest rock band," the press release adds. "In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio." Click here to find all the new concert dates.

In September 2023, Aerosmith canceled all of their tour dates, due to Tyler's medical condition. The iconic rock band shared the news on Instagram, writing, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," the statement continued. "As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

In his own statement, Tyler added, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

The band went on to note that "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates." They also explained that "refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."