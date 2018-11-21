Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Cancels Tour Dates Due to Continuing Health Issues

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has canceled his fall tour following his recent hospitalization after a backstage collapse.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old guitarist announced via his Twitter account that his upcoming tour, which was slated to begin next week, would be canceled as he followed doctors’ orders to focus on his health.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind messages I’ve received this week. I’m home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again, so regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates,” Perry shared. “Was really looking forward to playing these shows with Brad and Gary and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us. We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019.”

News of the tour’s cancellation comes just 10 days after Perry collapsed backstage at a Billy Joel concert. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had performed his band’s hit “Walk This Way” with Joel at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with his medical emergency occurring as he went backstage to his dressing room.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where they worked on him for 40 minutes before transporting him to the hospital. A representative for Perry later confirmed his hospitalization, stating that he had “experienced shortness of breath” and was given oxygen. It was also confirmed that a tracheal tube was used to “clear his airway before taking him to a hospital.”

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” the rep added. “The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

Perry was released from the hospital five days later.

A similar incident had taken place in July of 2016 when Perry collapsed onstage during a Brooklyn show with the Hollywood Vampires, according to Rolling Stone. The guitarist had reportedly appeared ill throughout the performance before he staggered towards the drummer and collapsed. He blamed the incident on a combination of “dehydration and exhaustion.”

Perry’s tour was set to kick off at Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa on Nov. 30 before wrapping at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California on Dec.16. His next public appearance is slated to be on Feb. 19 when Aerosmith plays a Super Bowl weekend concert in Atlanta, Georgia.