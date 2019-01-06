Adele Possibly Done Performing Live, Shutters Touring Firm

Singer Adele might be finished touring at age 30, based on reports that she shuttered her touring firm Remedy Touring LLP.

According to The Sun, the “Hello” singer applied to have Remedy Tour put into voluntary liquidation. The was using the business to log her earnings from her massively successful tours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The most recent filings date back to February 2018, revealing she had a £142 million (about $180.7 million) turnover.

Adele has not toured since finishing the Adele Live 2016 tour in June 2017, following the release of her third album, 25. It was originally supposed to continue until July 2017, ending with a four-night stand at Wembley Arena in London. However, Adele was forced to postpone the final two nights due to a vocal injury. The dates were never rescheduled.

The singer also penned a message to fans that was shared at Welmbey, in which she hinted that the 2016-2017 tour might be her last. The tour ended with her performing 121 shows around the world.

“So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too,” Adele wrote at the time. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!”

The message continued, “I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.”

Adele, who is mom to 5-year-old son Angelo, released 25 back in November 2015 and is reportedly working on her fourth album. The Sun reported in June 2018 that she is planning to release an album for Christmas 2019 and had a meeting at Sony’s London headquarters about the record.

“She’s back in the UK and intends to write here,” a source told the tabloid at the time. “A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she’s already penned some of the songs.”

Although Adele has only released three albums, she has 15 Grammy Awards and won an Oscar for her James Bond title song “Skyfall.”

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com