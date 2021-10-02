Adele Fans Think Comeback Imminent, Mysterious ’30’ Billboards Pop-up Around the World

Fans of Adele have been waiting for six years for a new album, and many are starting to believe that new music is coming sooner rather than later. The upcoming album, rumored to be titled 30 in the way Adele’s previous three have been named after the age she was when she made them, doesn’t have a concrete release date, but some mysterious billboards have started to sprout up around the world that could be advertising.

Adele first announced in February 2020 that her album would be out that September, but the pandemic caused delays. Despite an appearance on SNL, the album didn’t materialize. Still, with “30” billboards popping up everywhere from Italy and England to Dubai, many fans are Interpreting It as a sign. Not only that, but Taylor Swift pushed the release date for Red (Taylor’s Version) from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12, leading some to think that she was moving out of the way so she wouldn’t have to compete with the “Rolling In the Deep” singer.

This theory would also fit with the recent rumor that Adele would be releasing her album sometime before Christmas. The Sunday Mirror reported that ‘Someone Like You’ singer is set to perform in Las Vegas immediately after her long-awaited fourth studio album is released. The Vegas show will be her first live event in more than four years.

The gig is reportedly set for Dec. 10. A source said tells the media outlet: “Adele‘s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas. Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour. Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Adele’s last album, 25, was released in 2015. To date, its sold 23 million copies worldwide. Her label SONY are said to be scheduling dates for November for the release of Adele 4. Sales are anticipated to go through the roof. Sources say the label is planning a huge marketing campaign and several TV specials.