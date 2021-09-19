Adele Reveals New Boyfriend on Instagram

Adele has made her new relationship Instagram official and showed off a picture of her new man. After finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki and being linked to rapper Stormzy earlier this year, Adele is dating new boyfriend Rich Paul. Paul might not be a familiar name to most, but he’s a sports agent with numerous high-profile clients. He’s the founder of Klutch Sports Group and most notably represents LeBron James.

Adele and Paul attended the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and Marlen P, which took place on Saturday in L.A. Per Page Six, the “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep” singer wore a black and white gown from Schiaparelli, while Paule wore a velvet tuxedo. On Instagram, Adele revealed a few photos from the event, as she snuck in one with her agent beau at the very end.

❤Adele @Adele attends Anthony Davis’s wedding with boyfriend Rich Paul pic.twitter.com/m1Jbuvj4Q4 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) September 19, 2021

In May, Paul teased in a New Yorker profile that he was single but “hanging out” with a “major pop star.” Media outlets first linked the couple back on July 17 when they sat beside each other at the fifth game of the NBA Finals, which was between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Soon after, a source told Page Six that they were “definitely dating.” Also in July, the couple reportedly attended a birthday party for Robert Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots, in the Hamptons.

As noted, Adele is coming out of a seven-year relationship with Konecki. The couple shares an 8-year-old son named Angelo together. The split was announced via an April 2019 statement. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read.”They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”