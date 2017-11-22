Adam Levine, Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway

Adam Levine is pretty well known as far as celebrities go, but Jimmy Fallon wanted to let fans see a new side of the Maroon 5 frontman during the band’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

To achieve this, Fallon, Levine and Levine’s bandmate James Valentine wore long bears, sunglasses and hats as they headed to the 50th Street/Rockefeller Center subway station for a performance, busking in the station as residents went about their daily routine.

Levine tried to disguise his recognizable voice as he sang Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” with Fallon backing him up and Valentine accompanying the duo on guitar. Despite his best attempts, Levine’s vocals attracted a crowd before the group removed their disguises and began performing Maroon 5’s hit “Sugar.”

Fallon aided Levine with more backing vocals and some tambourine, while the crowd grew even larger as onlookers recorded the moment on their phones.

Levin’s fellow Voice coach Miley Cyrus previously participated in the same sketch over the summer, performing her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” before singing her own “Party in the U.S.A.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon