Richard Andrew, the drummer of the band Underground Lovers, has died. The musician’s death, which the band confirmed, comes just days after Andrew publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier in 2024. He was 58.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our charming beautiful force of nature Richard John Andrew,” a statement from Underground Lovers read. “We are numb with grief and sadness. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home this morning with his wife Nicolette at his side. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Underground Lovers made an impact on the international music world throughout the ’90s with albums like Dream It Down, Leaves Me Blind and Rushall Station. Some of their most popular tracks include “Losin’ It” and “Seven Day Weekend.”
On Monday, Andrew had shared a Facebook message to his friends, letting them and the public know of his condition. Accompanying the message was an image of Andrew in a wheelchair getting married to Nicolette Powell. He gave context to the image by discussing his diagnosis and reflecting on the friendships he’d made over the years. You can read the message in part below.
… a few months ago, I was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic lung cancer, which has been a billy cart ride down shit street, for the last little while. I am in excellent spirits with a fantastic support team and completely surrounded by love. More love than I know what to do with, for which I am eternally grateful. It has all been a massive learning curve about my life, the nature of cancer and, above all, an immense amount of gratitude to all the people I love and the fantastic life I’m managed to live, for the past 58 years.
I am completely reconciled to whatever the future is, however, that future is probably quite limited and I’m in the process of preparing to pop this mortal coil and return to the trees, as it were. I cannot overstate enough what an honour and a privilege it has been to know you all over the last 58 years, and to have lived the most incredible, incredible life.
I’ve often been thinking lately that the way you die reflect the way you’ve lived and I have just had the most amazing life. I will desperately miss you all, especially the beautiful and incredible Nikki. I can only say once again for having the privilege of having known you all and to have been lucky enough to include you in my life as a friend, as a musician, or however you’ve been part of my life.
It’s been a wild ride and thank you so much for sharing it with me. I will miss you all, desperately, and I love you all to bits!