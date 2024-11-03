Richard Andrew, the drummer of the band Underground Lovers, has died. The musician’s death, which the band confirmed, comes just days after Andrew publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier in 2024. He was 58.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our charming beautiful force of nature Richard John Andrew,” a statement from Underground Lovers read. “We are numb with grief and sadness. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home this morning with his wife Nicolette at his side. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The Underground Lovers made an impact on the international music world throughout the ’90s with albums like Dream It Down, Leaves Me Blind and Rushall Station. Some of their most popular tracks include “Losin’ It” and “Seven Day Weekend.”

On Monday, Andrew had shared a Facebook message to his friends, letting them and the public know of his condition. Accompanying the message was an image of Andrew in a wheelchair getting married to Nicolette Powell. He gave context to the image by discussing his diagnosis and reflecting on the friendships he’d made over the years. You can read the message in part below.