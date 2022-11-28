Eurythmics Reportedly Offered Millions for Reunion Tour

Eurythmics musicians Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart reunited earlier this month when they were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in recognition of their world-dominating hit singles of the 1980s. Weeks after that performance in Los Angeles, the duo is reportedly in talks for a reunion tour. Stewart and Lennox have not released a new Eurythmics album since 1999, but they have infrequently performed together.

Over the weekend, music insiders told the Mirror that Stewart, 70, and Lennox, 67, were offered to tour the world together in 2023. Insiders estimate that such a tour would gross £100 million (about $120 million). Nothing is set in stone, but insiders hope that the response to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony might inspire the duo to reunite on an even larger scale.

"Eurythmics have been offered a huge amount to reform for a world tour," a source told the Mirror. "Seeing them perform together again at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has really stirred the interests of promoters who are throwing money at the band to hit the road again. Nothing is off the table, including a brand-new studio album. It is very early days but everyone is excited to bring the project to life."

Stewart and Lennox have known each other since 1975 and began performing as part of a punk band in 1976. In 1980, Stewart and Lennox decided to form a duo, naming themselves Eurythmics. They found worldwide commercial success with their second album, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), in 1983. Lennox and Stewart then released a string of hit albums and singles, including "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Right by Your Side," "Here Comes the Rain Again," "Would I Lie To You?," "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves," the Grammy-winning "Missionary Man," and "The King and Queen of America." After a long pause in the 1990s, Stewart and Lennox reunited in 1999 for their final album, Peace.

Since 1999, Lennox and Stewart have spent time on their solo careers. In 2014, they reunited for a Grammy tribute to The Beatles, performing "The Fool on the Hill." They also performed their hits at Sting's 2019 We'll Be Together benefit concert. Earlier this month, they performed three songs at the Microsoft Theater for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

In a recent interview with Cleveland.com, Stewart admitted that it was great to look back at their career and be honored for their impact on music. "It's quite nice to look and see that body of work we created and be proud of it and feel honored that it's being recognized by these halls of fame, you know?" Stewart said in October. "Obviously, we worked our asses off, and it feels good that's appreciated."