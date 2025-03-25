’80s Rock Drummer Leanne Cowie Has Died

Drummer Leanne Cowie, who played in the Aussie post-punk band the Scientists, has died.

Scientists frontman Kim Salmon Kim Salmon, who also performed with Cowie in the group Kim + Leanne, confirmed her passing in a statement on March 20. Cowie’s cause of death was not disclosed.

“Leanne Chock neé Cowie, the beating heart of the Scientists since 1985 no longer beats in this world but will forever live in mine and my fellow Scientists hearts,” Salmon wrote on Facebook. “I’ve known her since this time in 1984 and she has, since then been so much more than a bandmate. She’s remained one of my very very closest friends since and I’m devastated by her passing. My deepest condolences to her family and the huge network of people that were lucky enough to be her friend.”

Salmon formed The Scientists in Perth in 1976 under the name Cheap Nasties. The band later became known as the Exterminators and the Invaders and underwent a lineup change before becoming the Scientists in May 1978. Cowie joined the group in 1984, first as their tour manager and later as their drummer following Brett Rixon’s exit.

“I can’t remember exactly how it happened, but I do know that after playing some songs with Kim and Tony Thewlis it was suggested that I join the group,” the drummer told Goldmine Magazine in 2010. “Of course, I jumped at the chance and now I’m not sure I was being brave, stupid or both. My first public performance was in front of a hostile crowd of screaming Banshees fans in Preston. I remember being so nervous before going on, when the enormity of what I was doing suddenly dawned on me. I know I was terrible, but at least I could keep time. I couldn’t do a drum roll or anything like that.”

Cowie remained the band’s drummer until they disbanded in the late 1980s, during which time the group became known for hits like “Atom Bomb Baby,” “Weird Love,” and “Human Jukebox.” Cowie returned as the band’s drummer when the Scientists reunited in 2006 for a string of festivals and other performances. After touring in Europe and North America in 2018 and 2019, the band released their eighth studio album, Negativity, in 2021. The group toured in promotion of the album throughout Australia and Europe up until 2023.

Outside of the Scientists, Cowie also played in Kim + Leanne, which she formed with Salmon. They released an album in 2014.