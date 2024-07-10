Dougie Vipond, the drummer from the Scottish band Deacon Blue, has exchanged vows with his partner Fiona Barratt. The intimate ceremony took place at a luxurious venue owned by tennis superstar Andy Murray. Vipond, 57, whose musical career spans decades, shared his happiness with fans through social media, posting snapshots of the newlyweds.

Vipond wrote, "So this happened yesterday…⁦Fiona Barratt made me the happiest man in the world when she agreed to be Mrs V." This message was met with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. The choice of venue for the special day was none other than the Cromlix Hotel, a 16-bedroom Victorian mansion in Dunblane, Scotland, owned by Murray and his wife Kim.

Rising to fame as a member of Deacon Blue in the 1980s, Vipond contributed to hits such as "Real Gone Kid" that solidified the band's place in pop music history. The group's debut album, Raintown, released in 1987, marked the beginning of their ascent, followed by their chart-topping second album, When the World Knows Your Name.

Deacon Blue has undergone various changes, including a brief hiatus in the mid-1990s. However, their continued popularity has seen them reform and continue to create music, with their tenth studio album, Riding On The Tide of Love, released just last year. They recently performed at BBC Radio 2 In The Park, boasting 34.8k Instagram followers and having gathered a solid following over the years with their growing fanbase.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Vipond has carved out a successful career in television and radio. The band, which currently consists of Ricky Ross, James Prime, Lorraine McIntosh, Vipond, Gregor Philp, and Lewis Gordon, continues to captivate audiences with their music. Past members include Graeme Kelling, Ewen Vernal, Mick Slaven, Scott Fraser, Taj Wyzgowski, Ged Grimes, and Chris Henderson.

Vipond has become a familiar face to Scottish audiences, presenting a variety of sports programs and even stepping in as a guest host on popular shows like This Morning. His versatility extends to hosting rural affairs series and food-centric programs, showcasing Scottish produce and culinary delights. It was announced earlier this year that the University of Stirling had awarded Dougie an honorary degree.

This marriage marks a new chapter for Vipond, who was previously wed to opera singer Elizabeth McCormack. He has three sons from his first marriage: Finley, Angus, and Hamish.