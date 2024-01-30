50 Cent Sued for Throwing Microphone at Concertgoer

Two months after the L.A. City attorney declines to press charges against Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for a mic-throwing incident the rapper-turned-TV mogul promises wasn't intentional, 50 Cent is now being sued by the woman who was hit in the head by the microphone during an LA concert. In legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Bryhana Monegain filed the lawsuit saying 50 threw the microphone during an Aug. 30, 2023 concert at Crypto.com Arena after he became frustrated with the sound system. Monegain is a radio personality with Power 106 in Los Angeles. In the documents, she states that she was permitted to be on the concert stage in the crowd watching 50 Cent's performance. She says the microphone struck her in the face and left wrist, causing severe and permanent injuries.

"Immediately after the incident, she was transported by ambulance to Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to a concussion, laceration over her forehead, and pain in her left wrist," legal documents reveal. "She complained of dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity, and nausea."

Two months after the incident, she says in the documents that she "continues to suffer from severe injuries and emotional distress. 50 Cent is listed as a defendant, as well as Anschutz Entertainment Group (Crypto.com Arena's operator) and G-Unit Touring (50 Cent's touring company). She accuses the latter two of "failing to use reasonable care to prevent the SUBJECT INCIDENT from occurring." she is seeking damages that include past and future wage loss, and hospital and medical expenses.

Monegain's attorneys John Morgan and Casey Kilday from Morgan & Morgan say Monegain's "was simply an attendee trying to enjoy herself when a heavy object came catapulting toward her face. No matter who the assailant is, this alleged act of negligence and violence is unacceptable, and we will hold 50 Cent and his co-defendants accountable for their alleged actions," the statement to ET continued. "Mr. Jackson has himself previously said that 'If the talk ain't [a]bout money, homie, I ain't concerned,' so we are confident our client will be fairly and justly compensated for the injuries she suffered."