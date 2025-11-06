5-Time Grammy Nominee Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Retires From Touring

Five-time Grammy Award-nominated musician Marcia Ball has announced her retirement from touring and performing after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The blues singer and pianist announced her diagnosis on Oct. 28 as she announced that she would be stepping back from her career as a musician to spend time in treatment and under a doctor’s care.

“As many of you may know or have heard, over recent months, I have been struggling with voice issues and have not been able to perform as I have always done,” Ball shared in a statement. “This has been frustrating for me since performing with my band and my musical friends has been my life.”

After a visit to the Mayo Clinic, Ball wrote that she has “finally received some answers, though not the ones I had hoped for.”

“I have ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), and I need to share that with my family, friends, fans and many music collaborators and associates,” she wrote, adding that while it’s “impossible to predict how this ALS diagnosis will impact my life fully,” at this early stage, performing is something she can no longer do, as she “can’t sing.”

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. People may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe as the disease progresses, according to the ALS Association.

“Sadly, I have canceled all the shows I had confirmed for the foreseeable future,” Ball went on. “The absolute last thing I want to do is to cancel shows. My sincere apologies.”

“I will be entering a treatment program at UT San Antonio, and I am hopeful that the progression of symptoms is slow to appear,” she continued. “ALS has no known cure at this time, but there are a few drugs that may be prescribed.”

The musician went on to thank her booking agency, record label, venues, fans and loved ones for all their support.

“My family, circle of friends, and band mates are providing me support as this news sinks in,” she concluded. “Adjustments will be necessary but one thing that won’t change is my love and support for the music community, and you can be sure I will be out listening to music every chance I get.”