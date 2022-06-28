5 Seconds of Summer Member Hospitalized Mid-Concert

The beloved pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer had to cut their show short on Sunday night after drummer Ashton Irwin fell ill in the middle of the performance. Videos taken from the audience show that Irwin needed to be hospitalized, and the band later explained that he had suffered from "extreme heat exhaustion." Most of the band's upcoming concerts have been canceled while one has only been postponed.

5 Seconds of Summer played for about 45 minutes in Houston, Texas on Sunday night before the show came to an abrupt end. Apparently, Irwin left the stage and his bandmates followed, and soon someone else came onstage to explain that the show could not go on. At the time they gave very few details but encouraged fans to check their emails for more information later on. The band did eventually explain that Irwin had been hospitalized and that the tickets would be refunded for that particular show.

I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 27, 2022

"As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show," read a statement on the band's Instagram page. "Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and a medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short."

The band went on to explain that the show they had scheduled in Rogers, Arkansas would be rescheduled from June 28 to July 26. Other than that, the rest of their upcoming North American tour dates have been canceled. The group apologized to fans for this disappointing news.

"We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives," they wrote. "In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness."

I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 27, 2022

Of course, many fans were deeply disappointed – especially because this show has been postponed since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. Some ticketholders paid for this experience over two years ago only to be refunded now. However, fans also wished 27-year-old Irwin well and hoped that he would make a full recovery.

5 Seconds of Summer is based in Australia, so after recovering from this experience and leaving North America the group does intend to continue its Take My Hand World Tour back at home. They will begin performing again in Perth from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10. Their new album, 5SOS5 will be released on Sept. 23, 2022.