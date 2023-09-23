3 Pop Stars Injured in Accident, Will No Longer Perform at Global Citizen Festival

Stray Kids will not perform at the Global Citizen Festival. As reported on Wednesday, the K-pop group shared a link to a statement posted by their management JYPE on X (formerly Twitter) revealing members Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin have been injured in a "minor" car accident and would not be able to appear at the Sept. 23 music festival.

Rather than Stray Kids, 3RACHA, the hip-hop trio featuring members Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, will perform at the New York City event. The statement said no one was reported to have been seriously hurt as a result of the incident, although the three stars had been advised not to perform "for the time being."

We’ll be joined on the Global Citizen Festival stage by Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, performing as 3RACHA. https://t.co/6Bj1Y5igyT — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 20, 2023

According to the statement, JYPE shared, "While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision. After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received a thorough medical examination," the post continued.

"None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being." Then JYPE revealed that "3RACHA of Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN) will perform at the Global Citizen Festival. We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news," the statement concluded. "JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority, and will provide everything we can to support their recovery."

The advocacy group Global Citizen, which organized the activist event, posted a video on X proclaiming their support for the "Thunderous" band and their massive fan base. "Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Strays everywhere," the post said, confirming 3RACHA will now take their place.

This Saturday's Global Citizen festival in Central Park will feature headliners Anitta, Jungkook of BTS, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Sofia Carson, Conan Gray, and D-Nice round out the line-up. Megan Thee Stallion had been announced as one of the performers, however, Variety reports that she withdrew from the event last week due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts." As a free, ticketed event, the festival invites world leaders to take action on issues such as climate change, women's equity, and poverty.