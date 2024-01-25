3 Found Dead at LA Home, Including Musicians Luis Vasquez and Juan Mendez

The bodies of the two musicians, as well as Mendez's partner, were discovered in a Los Angeles loft after Vasquez's wife requested a welfare check.

Police are investigating the deaths of three people discovered in a downtown Los Angeles loft last week. Musician Jose "Luis" Vasquez of the Soft Moon, DJ Silent Servant (real name John "Juan" Mendez), and his partner, 43-year-old Simone Ling, were discovered on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the couple's home at the Pacific Electric Lofts Apartments in downtown Los Angeles.

According to law enforcement sources not authorized to discuss the investigation who spoke with the Los Angeles Times, the bodies were discovered by police after Vasquez's wife requested that a welfare check be performed. Causes of death for Vasquez, 44, Mendez, 46, and Ling may take three to six months to be determined, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office said, though the case is being investigated as a possible fentanyl overdose. Officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

"It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away," a statement on The Soft Moon's social media read. "Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family. We ask you to respect their privacy during this difficult time...This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken."

Vasquez was the sole official member of The Soft Moon, which he founded in 2009 as a home-recording project. It quickly evolved into a popular post-punk/darkwave project, per CBS News. The Soft Moon released its self-titled debut album in 2010, establishing a global fanbase. The Soft Moon released four additional albums, including the group's last album, Exister, in 2022. Vasquez also toured with acts including Depeche Mode, Interpol, and Mogwai.

Mendez was a well-known LA techno DJ who recorded under the name Silent Servant. He co-founded two influential local record labels, Sandwell District and Jealous God. After touring venues and festivals in Europe, he returned to Los Angeles and released Shadows of Death and Desire in 2018. He released the EP In Memoriam in December. Performer and producer Peter Van Hoesen called him "one of the kindest people in electronic music. Deeply shocked and saddened by Juan Mendez's passing from this life. Thank you Silent Servant."

Mendez and Ling were frequently pictured together. According to the Daily Mail, Ling was a visual artist based between Melbourne and Los Angeles. She reportedly collaborated with Mendez on In Memoriam, designing artwork for the EP.

