Rapper's Sister Finds Him Dead From Gunshot Wound: Rabby Racks' Death Under Investigation

Police are investigating the apparent murder of rapper Rabby Racks. The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Barry Inees, was discovered by his sister dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment on La Fontainestraat in the Lombardijen district of Rotterdam in the Netherlands on the night of Friday, 19, according to local newspaper AD.

According to reports, the rapper's body was discovered at around 1 a.m. local time, with police cordoning off the house and the lawn behind the apartment where the body was discovered. A firearm was also reportedly recovered in the home near the victim. At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. Residents of the building were said to be in shock after learning of Inees' death. Jan Maneputty, who lives in the apartment just above where the body was discovered, said they "heard voices from the downstairs neighbor last night around 10 p.m. Two male voices and a female voice. But otherwise I didn't hear a shot or anything." Maneputty said they only learned of Inees' death when a neighbor knocked on their door saying, "they shot one of them here in the apartment."

An investigation into Inees' death is ongoing. The Mirror reports that two people were reportedly taken in for questioning by the police, though it remains unclear if the musician died as a result of a crime.

Inees is best known for songs like "No Drama" and "Best Thing." He also founded the SFB (Strictly Family Business)rap group from The Hague. Paying tribute to Inees on social media, per AD, SFB wrote in a translated post, "it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Rabby Racks. We are extremely shocked and in deep mourning. His family and friends are devastated and ask for privacy at this difficult time."

SFB is affiliated with record label TopNotch. In a statement released following Inees' death, the label said they were "tremendously shocked and in deep mourning. His family and friends are devastated and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Very shocked and with a heavy heart, we wish family and friends a lot of strength to cope with this loss." Further information regarding Inees' death is not available at this time.