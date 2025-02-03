2025 Grammys Telecast Will Look Different From Years Prior — Here’s Why

The 2025 Grammys are almost here, and the 67th telecast will look a bit different. While the awards show will still celebrate music’s biggest stars and is airing as planned on Sunday, it’s already been a bit different since many big companies in music, such as Universal Music Group, Sony, Spotify, BMG, and Warner Music Group canceled events that were supposed to be during Grammy week and the Recording Academy will instead help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

After nearly a month, the Palisades and Eaton fires are finally 100% contained, but the fires, along with several others, left much devastation across the Los Angeles area. WVTM 13 reports that the Recording Academy and MusiCares charity launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation and were able to distribute $2 million in emergency aid thanks to additional contributions.

While much of the Grammy week plans were shuttered, the Recording Academy settled on four events with a fundraising element. On Friday, MusiCares, which helps music professionals who need financial, personal, or medical assistance, held its annual Person of the Year benefit gala celebrating the Grateful Dead. The following day, the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and Grammy nominees’ reception would take place, which was to follow Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy fundraising event. The Grammys on Sunday, meanwhile, will promote three charities, encouraging the audience, show sponsors, and CBS to get involved with donations.

“It hasn’t been the easiest time for our industry,” executive producer Ben Winston told TheWrap. “If we want to actually support Los Angeles and support the people of Los Angeles, canceling events like this, as long as it’s safe to do so, isn’t a smart idea. “A lot of artists got in touch [that] wanted to be part of the show because they felt it was important that the music community rally around and did their bit — we were very moved by the amount of artists that wanted to be part of contributing to the night. I think a couple of artists probably changed their songs, you know, so that it was more in tone with what we’re doing. And other artists didn’t need to change a thing.”

The Grammys will pay tribute to the fire departments helping contain the wildfires, as well as Los Angeles businesses, and Winston stresses it will be a celebration. “We’re going to celebrate this city, which we’ve all re-fallen in love with since the crisis happened,” he said. “There is a community spirit that I haven’t seen before in L.A. in the 10 years I’ve lived here, and we’re really going to celebrate L.A. and do our little bit to help rebuild it.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2025 Grammy Awards air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET via CBS and will stream live for Paramount with Showtime subscribers and the following day on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers.