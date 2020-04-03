Christopher Cross, Grammy-Winning 'Sailing' Musician, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Christopher Cross, singer-songwriter behind the Grammy-winning hit "Sailing" and the Oscar-winning song "Authur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," announced on Facebook Friday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 68-year-old performer spoke out to help others understand how serious the virus is. He reminded everyone to pay attention to the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of it.

"Dear Friends, I'm sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Cross wrote Friday. "I'm not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had."

"For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world," Cross continued. "PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus by: 1) staying home- the only way we can stop the spread right now is by self-quarantine 2) washing your hands as many times a day as you can and don’t touch your face and 3) follow the SCIENCE. Importantly, please read the guidelines posted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to educate yourself on the facts and protect your loved ones."

At the end of his post, he reminded everyone to "be kind to one another," adding that, "Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19." He also included a link to the CDC website, where ore guidelines have been listed.

Cross is best known for his 1979 self-titled debut, which includes the hits "Never Be The Same," "Ride Like The Wind" and "Sailing." In 1981, Cross won Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) at the Grammys. He followed that success with "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," from the 1981 movie Arthur. The song won Cross and co-writers Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager and Peter Allen an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Cross continues to write and perform, releasing his most recent album, Take Me As I Am, in 2017. Cross planned to tour this year to mark the 40th anniversary of his debut album. However, on March 16, the tour was postponed.

"I am deeply disappointed with this turn of events and feel terrible about disappointing you as well," Cross wrote to fans. "Please remember that this is not just about our health as individuals, but protecting the most vulnerable around us."

There are more than 1 million coronavirus cases worldwide, including over 270,000 in the U.S. More than 6,800 deaths have been recorded.

Photo credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images