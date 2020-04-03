Fox News Segment With Coronavirus Doctor Doesn't Go as Planned, and the Internet Loved It

Fox News recently did a segment with coronavirus doctor Rishi Desai, but the interview didn't go as planned, even though the Internet loved it. Desai joined Fox News host Martha MacCallum via webcam, to comment on some of the developments regarding the way the U.S. has handled the viral pandemic.

As MacCallum referenced President Donald Trump's claim that millions of Covid-19 tests were available, Desai shook his head "no," and then said,"Yeah, they’re working on it," then adding, "They should’ve been working on it for months." He then pointed to the fact that the World Health Organization first issued a warning about coronavirus on Dec. 31, 2019. "We knew coronavirus was coming, we knew that it was a respiratory disease, we knew it was person-to-person," he said. Desai also praised the way other countries have handled the outbreak, saying, "Look at what South Korea did, and what we did. Their population is one-sixth of ours. Look at the cases they have. Look at the mortality they have. It’s a trifle compared to what we’re dealing with right now because we’ve had a very weak response and they had a really strong response."

Desai's appearance shook up Twitter, and many users have since been commenting on it. Scroll down to check out some reactions.