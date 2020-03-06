Mariah Carey Shares Message for Fans Amid Hawaiian Concert Rescheduling Due to Coronavirus

Singer Mariah Carey is among the performers across the world who have canceled or postponed concerts due to the coronaovirus outbreak. Carey was forced to postpone an upcoming show in Honolulu, Hawaii to November. Since the show will now happen during the holiday season, Carey said she will perform her "All I Want For Christmas Is You & Hits" show for the first time ever in the state.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," Carey wrote on Instagram, alongside an old photo of herself performing with a lei. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being."

"With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!" she continued. "I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

Many of Carey's fans understood the singer's decision and praised her for it.

"Queen of covid-19 containment measures," one fan wrote.

"You stay safe queen because you travel more than we do," another wrote.

"Queen of safety," another wrote.

"Safety first darling," singer Anastacia wrote.

Carey is not the only artist forced to cancel or postpone a show due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Avril Lavigne was forced to postpone her entire Asia tour.

"I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus," Lavigne wrote on Instagram. "My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

On Friday, the city of Austin, Texas announced the South By Southwest conference, which includes a film festival and concerts, was cancelled.

"Based on the recommendation of our public health officer and our director of public health, and after consultation with the city manager, I've gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city. Associated with that, I've issued an order, that effectively cancels SXSW for this year," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. He called it a "scientific" and "health-based" decision.

"We are devastated to share this news with you," SXSW organizers said in a statement. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

There have been 101,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins data, reports CBS News. In the U.S., there has been 13 deaths in Washington state and one in California.

