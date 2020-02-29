'The Voice' Alum Adam Levine Apologizes After 'Unprofessional' Maroon 5 Performance in Chile

Former The Voice coach Adam Levine apologized for an "unprofessional" performance during a Maroon 5 show in Chile. The group performed at the Vina del Mar festival, which televised their show, and Levine's performance was blasted by the Chilean media and fans for being "disrespectful" and "cold." Levine later blamed his poor attitude on sound issues.

- dijo que se dejó llevar por problemas que pasaron detrás del escenario por eso su actitud

- pidió disculpas por ser poco profesional

- dice que la banda valora chile y sudamérica#maroon5 #adamlevine #adamlevin pic.twitter.com/wLJ8cK35Zc — 𝒎𝒂𝒓 ☁️ (@stylesvol94) February 28, 2020

The group ran through 15 songs in just over an hour, reports the BBC. Video from after the concert appears to show Levine complaining, "That was a TV show. That was not a concert."

After the show, local media and South American fans complained about Levine's attitude during the show. Santiago's La Tercera newspaper called Levine "cold, reluctant and preoccupied," noting that he rarely interacted with the audience beyond saying "thank you" between songs. The paper reported Levine left the stage without saying anything to the audience.

On Twitter, fans were more direct with their complaints. "Love your music, but your show in Viña del Mar was disrespectful to every fan who paid and waited to see you live," one tweeted.

"Adam sounds awful and he doesn't have the moves like Jagger at all," another chimed in, referencing the group's hit "Moves Like Jagger."

"I apologise for the self-reference but Adam Levine has less voice and soul than my right arm," Francisco Undurraga, a politician who was born without three of his limbs, tweeted.

On Friday, Levine took to his Instagram Story, where he spoke directly to fans and apologized.

"To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me," he said, reports E! News. "And it impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that. I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize."

Later, Levine noted that fans "deserve" to hear an explanation for the group's performance and repeatedly noted how grateful they were to be at the prestigious festival. Levine promised the group would "completely destroy" their next show.

Maroon 5's representatives also sent a lengthy statement to Billboard about their performance.

"Prior to their arrival in Chile, Maroon 5 was informed by their representatives about civil unrest in the country and an incident with Ricky Martin on route to the festival grounds from his hotel," the statement read. "Despite this, the band insisted on going ahead and performing the show for their fans. As a result, Live Nation, the Viña del Mar Festival, and Maroon 5 made arrangements for additional private security and the welcome help of the Chilean Federal Police, PDI, as Maroon 5 wanted to perform for their Chilean fans in this time of uncertainty."

"Maroon 5 took the stage on schedule and on time last night," the statement continued. "They performed 70 minutes of their greatest hits to great acclaim. Unfortunately, during the performance, the band encountered numerous technical difficulties throughout the show, including monitor issues and with both of Adam Levine’s in ears. It created a very difficult situation for the band to deliver their normal show. The band loves their Chilean fans. Maroon 5 has now moved on to Santiago de Chile for their headline show at Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida where they will play for 30,000 people, and then on to perform an additional 7 dates throughout South America. Maroon 5 thanks their fans in the country of Chile."

Maroon 5 is performing at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile Friday night. Their South American tour ends on March 15 in Bagota, Colombia. They will start a U.S. tour with Meghan Trainor on May 30 in Chula Vista, California.

Photo credit: JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images