Blake Shelton Claims His Dog Betty Prefers Gwen Stefani Instead of Him

In Blake Shelton's duet, "Nobody But You," with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Shelton's beloved dog, Betty, makes an appearance. Although Betty belonged to Shelton first, the Oklahoma native claims that Betty is actually now more fond of Stefani than of her actual owner.

"She gets jealous," Shelton told CMT. "She's Gwen's dog now, so that's where the jealousy comes in."

"She loves both of her parents, very much," Stefani added.

Shelton might be one of country music's biggest stars, while Stefani reigns as one of the biggest hitmakers in pop music, but Shelton insists they actually agree on what kind of music to listen to, at least most of the time.

"We've found that our musical tastes are pretty much the same," Shelton said. "We both love '70s, '80s music."

"Blake really likes punk rock and likes ska, stuff like that," Stefani chimed in. "Reggae."

Stefani has also become a big fan of country music, and not just what her boyfriend sings. The mother of three loves all kinds of country, thanks to Shelton's influence.

"There's a photo of her when she was a kid with a cowboy hat on holding two kittens –– that's about as country of a thing that I can think of," Shelton told Fox News. “But you know what? Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It’s all that she listens to, it’s all that’s on in her car."

"It's not to do with me or anything," he continued. "It's just she grew up in Anaheim and moved to Los Angeles –– she didn't hear a lot of country music is all I'm saying. Her parents abused her with this other music they played. It was music abuse, I'm telling you. She just wasn’t exposed to a lot of country music, but now it’s all she listens to. I hope she’s OK with me saying that."

Shelton and Stefani might have a duet together, but they have no plans to release an entire album of duets, at least not anytime soon.

"I don't think so," Stefani told E! News'. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me."

