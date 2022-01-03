‘Young Sheldon’ Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO’s Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage’s contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.

Armitage was paid $10,000 for the recording sessions for PAW Patrol: The Movie, according to the minor’s contract filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TMZ last week. The deal guaranteed him at least ten sessions, which would mean a $100,000 paycheck.

Like many contracts for stars today, it also included bonuses based on box office returns. Armitage had a shot at a $175,000 bonus if PAW Patrol: The Movie reached $150 million at the U.S. and Canada box office. If the movie made even more than that, he could have earned up to $1.675 million from the movie. Unfortunately for Paramount and Armitage, it stalled at $130 million. That’s still a strong result, considering the movie was released on Paramount+ during the coronavirus pandemic, but it wasn’t enough for Armitage’s bonuses to kick in.

In November, Paramount greenlit a sequel titled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie from Nickelodeon and Spin Master. The Mighty Movie was scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. It’s not clear if Armitage will be called back to lead the voice cast for the sequel. Chase was voiced by different actors for the PAW Patrol series, including Justin Paul Kelly, who took over the part in Season 5.

Armitage first impressed television viewers with his performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies. He starred as Ziggy Chapman, the son of Shelaine Woodley’s character, in the show’s two seasons. Almost immediately after the show’s first season earned critical acclaim, Armitage was cast as the young Sheldon Cooper in CBS’ Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel series has been a smash hit for CBS and has been renewed through at least the 2023-2024 TV season. Armitage also voiced the young Shaggy in the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie Scoob!.

In August, Armitage told DiscussingFilm he enjoys doing both live-action and voice acting work. “I would love to do more voice acting in the future. It’s really cool and I enjoy doing it,” he said. “Live action, I think that’s what I’m the most used to. I could just slip back into it, and just be like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ And then with voice acting, I’m sort of like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I think I’m cool with both, though.”