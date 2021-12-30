Paramount+ Has US Rights to One of Netflix’s Biggest Shows Worldwide

Shows for children are among the most popular programs for streaming platforms, a fact made clear by PAW Patrol‘s spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 shows. However, parents in the U.S. might be confused by this, since PAW Patrol is not on Netflix. In the U.S., all PAW Patrol programming can be found only on Paramount+, the home of most Nickelodeon content on streaming platforms.

PAW Patrol is produced by Canadian studios Guru Studio and Spin Master Entertainment, and distribution there is handled by Elevation Pictures. In the U.S., PAW Patrol airs on Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks handles distribution. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount+, making it the logical home for PAW Patrol in the U.S.

Paramount+ subscribers can find all six seasons of the original PAW Patrol series, as well as the special PAW Patrol Live! At Home. Paramount Pictures also released PAW Patrol: The Movie to theaters and on Paramount+ on Aug. 20. Despite being available to stream, the movie grossed $130 million worldwide. A sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, has already been scheduled for Oct. 13, 2023.

PAW Patrol Season 6 landed the eighth spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV shows chart for Dec. 20 to 26. Netflix subscribers have watched over 9.36 million hours of PAW Patrol outside the U.S. The U.S. Top 10 TV shows chart for the same week includes three different seasons of CoComelon to represent children’s TV shows. Other shows in the U.S. chart include The Witcher, Lost In Space, and Emily in Paris.

In the U.S., PAW Patrol has been a big help for Paramount+. In November, ViacomCBS President-CEO Bob Bakish credited family shows with helping drive Paramount+ subscriber growth reports Variety. Over half of Paramount+ subscribers have watched at least some Nickelodeon content during the third fiscal quarter of the year.

Paramount+ also launched “live” channels that stream playlists of content for 24 hours. One of the channels is devoted just to PAW Patrol. The linear TV-style channel model is similar to one employed by Pluto TV, which happens to be owned by ViacomCBS. There are other family-oriented channels, including Kids & Family Fun, Preschool Corner, and Spongebob Universe.

PAW Patrol: The Movie featured an all-star voice cast, including Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage. He voiced the lead character, Chase. According to his contract, Armitage earned at least $100,000 for his voice acting work, reports TMZ. However, the contract included a $175,000 bonus if the movie made at least $150 million domestically, a mark it fell short of. Considering Young Sheldon will be on the air until at least 2024, Armitage might not be too worried.

