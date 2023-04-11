'Succession' Kills off Major Character, Shocking Fans

Succession Season 4, Episode 3, ("Connor's Wedding") spoilers ahead. Well, Succession finally did it. Logan Roy is dead. After teasing it as far back as Season 1, Episode 1 the HBO drama pulled the trigger on offing Brian Cox's character in an unexpected way. While most fans assumed the regularly ill Roy family patriarch would bite the dust before the show's conclusion, creator Jesse Armstrong opted to kill off Logan in one of Season 4's early episodes. Instead of Logan's death capping off the family's fight for power, Succession viewers will now get to see it play out over several more episodes.

The way Logan's death was presented struck a chord with fans. After setting up a lighthearted family wedding episode mixed with a promise of some overseas business dealings, the Roy siblings get a call that Logan died (or is dying) during his flight. That's right: The family patriarch died off-camera without warning, in what was a more-grounded approach to death than you'd see most shows take.

The grueling, emotional episode earned wide praise from fans. Scroll through to see fans' reactions to the death of Logan Roy in Succession Season 4, Episode 3, ("Connor's Wedding").