'Succession' Kills off Major Character, Shocking Fans
Succession Season 4, Episode 3, ("Connor's Wedding") spoilers ahead. Well, Succession finally did it. Logan Roy is dead. After teasing it as far back as Season 1, Episode 1 the HBO drama pulled the trigger on offing Brian Cox's character in an unexpected way. While most fans assumed the regularly ill Roy family patriarch would bite the dust before the show's conclusion, creator Jesse Armstrong opted to kill off Logan in one of Season 4's early episodes. Instead of Logan's death capping off the family's fight for power, Succession viewers will now get to see it play out over several more episodes.
The way Logan's death was presented struck a chord with fans. After setting up a lighthearted family wedding episode mixed with a promise of some overseas business dealings, the Roy siblings get a call that Logan died (or is dying) during his flight. That's right: The family patriarch died off-camera without warning, in what was a more-grounded approach to death than you'd see most shows take.
The grueling, emotional episode earned wide praise from fans. Scroll through to see fans' reactions to the death of Logan Roy in Succession Season 4, Episode 3, ("Connor's Wedding").
Hilarious to think we all tuned in going “oooh this is going to be the fun wacky wedding episode”— Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 10, 2023
all of us watching the episode right now. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/T0o1vrtRbD— loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023
Every show that will be competing against SUCCESSION in literally any category at this year’s Emmys after watching this episode: #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/TJ4VCFHEQx— loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023
that was among the emotionally realistic depictions of a family in duress I've ever seen, giving characters who often act like clowns a level of raw, unprocessed feeling few performers can act but even fewer writers can write. in awe of SUCCESSION achieved here. holy shit.— Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) April 10, 2023
forever amazed at the actors in succession because how do these people in their 30s and 40s manage to look like sad and scared little kids whose world is shattering for the very first time pic.twitter.com/d9VJCn7KjR— leyla | succ spoilers 🍒 (@leylanocontext) April 10, 2023
maybe the best line-read in succession history, take a bow alan ruck pic.twitter.com/GMDjEemBD5— Jack (@jackarking) April 10, 2023
I think we all need a moment to grasp what really just happened,but it goes without saying that Logan Roy will be dearly missed. The show will not be the same without him. Big shout out to Brian cox for giving us an unforgettable character in an all time performance. #Succession pic.twitter.com/Mq4Yn0CZ5o— loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023
The tragedy of SUCCESSION, one of its many, is that Logan Roy raised his children — and led his employees — not to be empowered, nor to succeed him in business, but to take a bullet for him and to be fully incapable of contemplating a world without him.— Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) April 10, 2023
This is such an all timer of a line. Kendall Roy is back baby!!! #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/j0pBYNvUzD— loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023
succession dropping this type of episode and simply calling it “connor’s wedding” is such a flex— holmes (@charlesxholmes) April 10, 2023
Not showing Logan Roy’s body for the first 45 minutes was brilliant for leaving the audience in denial, just like Roman Roy. I also wasn’t going to believe it until I saw it. #SuccessionHBO— Alex Predhome (@Predamame) April 10, 2023
He chose to die on a plane toilet. And he did it every damn time. He chose that plane toilet at every event in his children's life he decided not to attend. He chose the plane toilet. He chose the fucking plane toilet and he thought it was the right thing to do.— sig ✈️🚽 (@thejokerfish) April 10, 2023
like doesn’t that just sum it all up perfectly. I love you. I can’t forgive you.— grace (@amandayoungdyke) April 10, 2023