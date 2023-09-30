'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Has a New Movie in Theaters Right Now

While the wait for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, continues, fans can get a taste of Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly in theaters right now. Reilly, age 46, stars in the new mystery movie A Haunting in Venice, which premiered on Sept. 15 and is expected to continue in theaters into the Halloween season. The movie is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party and features director/actor Kenneth Branagh reprising the role of Hercule Poirot for the third time following 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile. (Don't worry; you don't need to see those movies before A Haunting in Venice.)

A Haunting in Venice sees Reilly play distraught mother Rowena Drake, who is mourning the recent death of her daughter. She decides to hold a seance (led by a medium played by Michelle Yeoh) in order to contact her daughter's spirit. Poirot is invited to the seance and hopes to debunk the medium as a fraud. Needless to say, the seance leads to even more twists and turns, with more questions arising about the death of Rowena's daughter.

Aside from Kenneth Branagh and Michelle Yeoh, Reilly is joined by Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen and Camille Cottin, among others. Most movie critics who've reviewed the movie have given it favorable reviews, according to aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. (We've seen it, and enjoyed it! It's a murder mystery filled with creepy atmosphere, solid performances and all the fun of a whodunit.)

If you're still looking to get your Kelly Reilly fix after seeing A Haunting in Venice, CBS is airing past Yellowstone episodes each Sunday.

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.