‘Yellowstone’ Actor Recently Landed a Thrilling New Movie Role

In the wake of Yellowstone’s fourth season finale, one of the show’s actors has landed a thrilling new movie role. According to Deadline, Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy’s Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.

On Yellowstone, Kirkland portrays Bill Ramsay, an Interim Sheriff for the Park County Sheriffs Department. Ramsay took over after the death of Sheriff Donnie Haskell, who died during a shootout in Season 4. Ramsay has a very strong sense of ethics, and had been candid about his dislike of Haskell, who he believed to be a crooked cop. Notably, Kirkland has also appeared in Mayor of Kingstown, a Paramount+ series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Dyad follows a journalist named Sofie (Gudić), who is “eager to make her mark, but consumed by conspiracy theories and her struggles with dissociative identity disorder.” After connecting “a couple of seemingly isolated high-profile deaths,” Sodfia winds up near Zane (Cassavetes), “the mercurial leader of a global cabal” that counts Hollywood elites and media moguls (Johansson) amongst its members, as well as politicians. Kirklad plays a lawmaker who is part of the group. Eventually, Sofia learns just “how deep the ties of this shadow government run,” leading her to set “her sights on the impossible task of taking them down.”

Kirkland isn’t the only Yellowstone cast member with a new movie role, as Kelly Reilly stars in a brand new gothic horror thriller titled The Cursed. The film takes place in the late nineteenth century following land baron Seamus Laurent’s (Alistair Petrie) brutal slaughter of a Roma clan, which unleashes “a curse on his family and village,” per a synopsis. In the following days, the townspeople are “plagued by nightmares,” Seamus’s son Edward goes missing, and a boy is found murdered.

While the local townspeople suspect a wild animal is the culprit behind all the strange happenings, a “visiting pathologist, John McBride (Boyd Holbrook), warns of a more sinister presence lurking in the woods.” Reilly plays Seamus’ wife, Isabelle Laurent, who finds herself facing more than just the mysterious creature of the night when McBride shows up. Additional cast members include Roxane Duran and Áine Rose Daly. The Cursed is written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sean Ellis (Cashback, Metro Manila), and was originally titled Eight for Silver. It debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, and in February it was released in U.S. theaters across the United States.