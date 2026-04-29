‘Michael’ Star Ryan Hill on Uncovering Jackson Family Impact (Exclusive)

Michael is finally here, and breaking records. The biopic on the King of Pop has already become the highest grossing musical film to ever debut in an opening weekend, grossing more than $90 million in just three days nationwide.

While Jaafar Jackson shines as Michael Jackson, other notables like Colman Domingo and Nia Long — who star as parents Joe and Katherine Jackson — have also been given praise. But there’s another standout performance that’s making Hollywood take note: Ryan Hill as Tito Jackson, MJ’s brother and bandmate in The Jackson 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hill has been working toward a role like this since his dream was first realized. He attended the famed Amazing Grace Conservatory founded by actors Wendy Raquel Robinson and Tracey Lamar Coley.

This is considered to be Hill’s breakout role in his career thus far, though he’s had some milestones, including working with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. But he says Michael is his best moment yet.

Ahead of the film’s release, PopCulture.com spoke with Hill about preparing for the role. He talked in depth about the extensive research he conducted to study the legend, and what his biggest takeaway from the process was.

Ryan Hill

PopCulture: Talk to us about the audition process and how you landed the role.

Ryan Hill: I went through the audition process like everyone else, through a call. Of course, this was a major project most of the industry, if not all, wanted to be part of. I had my final callback at a soundstage, the Sony soundstage actually, in front of Antoine Fuqua, Prince Jackson, and many others. During my final callback, everyone in the room was watching me dance, and the last thing I knew, Antoine told me that I booked it on the spot, and I started rehearsal.

PC: And once you got the role, how involved was the actual Jackson family in the process? Who did you get to meet? Who did you get to speak to? Who did you get to work with?

RH: The Jackson family was very involved throughout the whole process. Prince Jackson was one of the executive producers and he was on set every day, but I remember also when we were performing and doing the performances, we met Miss Katherine Jackson. We got to meet Latoya, Rebbie, and Marlon Jackson actually came during our rehearsals. A lot of relatives of the Jackson family were there. We met Tito’s sons too. Carol.

PC: Who was your favorite member of the Jackson Five growing up?

RH: Michael, obviously. That was when I was watching my favorite music video from them and the song from them is “Blame It on the Boogie.” Michael is just so infectious. But as I was diving into my research about Tito, he became my number one. Of course, that may be biased, but Tito became my number one because of all the studying I did and seeing how he carried himself throughout the stage, and just in interviews. I really loved Tito.

PC: So throughout your time learning about who Tito Jackson was, what did you learn about who he was as a person, about his contributions to the family, and beyond that, made you resonate with the character?

RH: So, Tito was the older brother of Michael. He was the second-oldest brother in the Jackson family, and he played the guitar in The Jackson group. From all this research, I was learning or discovering that he was the more reserved, relaxed, and kind of the quiet one of the Jacksons, but he really did love his family. He really loved performing with his brothers, that was when he was in his element, when he was performing, especially in videos that I was seeing. He was really in his element, closing his eyes and playing the guitar. It was really cool and it comes back to me as well because Tito found his love for performing at such a young age, and so I did as well. I found my love at 5 years old, and when I’m on stage, I’m also in my element, so it’s a lot of things that are connected with me and Tito.

PC: Were there any intimidation factors going into this role once you were cast?

RH: Yes, it was definitely a sense of pressure because this is the Michael Jackson, and so we already knew that there were going to be a lot of eyes on this film and a lot of eyes during the production process as well. So, I definitely wanted to make sure I handled it with care. There was a lot of pressure, and I also faced impostor syndrome because this is the biggest role and the biggest film that I’ve been a part of, and the biggest project in general I’ve been a part of, so it was really important for me to get right. But I think as I was continuing to do my research and education, the pressure kind of settled down a little bit, and there was always pressure in the back of my mind. I was able to really step into Tito’s shoes once I was more comfortable.

PC: Who did you want to impress the most from this role in terms of the family?

RH: I of, course, definitely wanted to impress Tito. I am playing him, so I really wanted to be able to impress him and hoped that I did him justice. And also Tito’s sons who are also very close to Tito, but honestly, overall the whole Jackson family and all the filmmakers, because again this is a big responsibility to be to be a part of this film, so I wanted to make sure I had it right and it meant a great deal to me.

PC: What were you the most surprised to learn about the family or any individual character during your research and filming?

RH: One thing I learned about Michael was how into affirmations he was. In the trailer, he talks about, ‘You are strong, you’re brilliant, you’re beautiful.’ And so it was interesting for me to know that he was very into that. But also I really loved how the film humanizes Michael, and really we get to know more about Michael when he’s not on those big stages. The Jacksons are such a close family, and tight-knit family, and they all supported each other. They all loved each other. And then what I learned from Tito was, again, as I mentioned before, was how relaxed and reserved he was. But Tito overall really loved his family. The Jackson family was always together and they loved performing with each other, and it was great to research them.

PC: Who in the family were you excited to spend time with the most or who made the biggest impression on you?

RH: So we were able to work with Marlon, of course, so that was really exciting for him to come into rehearsal, and we really knew that we had to step it up, especially when performing with Marlon, so that was really cool to have this legend following up with us. We also are working with Jaafar, who we all know is part of the family, and working with Jaafar is incredible. He prepared for over two years for this role. He did an amazing job. I also was able to meet TJ over the fittings, and he actually gave me an insight that Tito used to coach them on Little League Baseball. So just to be around all these Jacksons, who are all legends, was so mind blowing to me, and again it was such an honor.

PC: What would you say would be the most surprising for people to discover about the family, and Michael?

RH: I think what’s gonna surprise people is learning how human Michael was. He was just like us. He wanted to have fun. He wanted to have a childhood and things like that. So I think people are going to be interested in that. Also how close the family has always been. These are big stars on these stages, but there was some internal conflict that some people may not know that Michael was struggling with or with the family, but overall the family is always supportive.

PC: The Jacksons are an incredible dynasty. What do you want people to know about the Jackson family and their imprint on popular culture and beyond, and specifically to Black culture and history?

RH: I want people to know how much of an impact and the influence that the Jacksons were, how they shaped music, how Michael curated himself as an artist and icon he is today. But I also believe it’s important for viewers to walk away knowing they were and are a good family and family is first. And of course, they helped to pave the way for Black people to be in these entertainment spaces. So, I’m excited for audiences to see that. Their influence really sparked something for generations to come. I am excited for everyone to celebrate their music, celebrate them, and introduce this family to new audiences who may not have known who the Jackson family was. It’s going to be a big celebration for revelation to people.

Michael is in theaters now.