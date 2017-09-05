New ‘Wizard of Oz’ Footage Reveals Two Changes That Will Throw You for a Loop

Wizard of Oz fans will need to do a double-take of the above video. Newly unearthed footage that is a century old — 107-years-old to be exact — has revealed two donkeys to be the trusty companions alongside Dorothy during her epic journey down the yellow brick road.

According to the Daily Mail, The film dates back to 1910 and starts off the same as the 1939 film adaptation with Judy Garland, but, along with the donkeys, there are other small changes that have us scratching our head. As seen above, the 1910 and 1939 version definitely are not the same.

In the earlier version, Dorothy encounters the Scarecrow early on in Kansas, not Oz. He is also then made the king, which is not at all the case in the 1939 adaptation.

The 1910 film is based on the 1902 Broadway show The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of Dorothy and her dog, Toto after they are swept away to the magical land of Oz by a cyclone.

The Broadway show became quite popular during its release and was inspired by the classic American novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by author L. Frank Baum. This Broadway version is thought to be the inspiration for the first film adaptation done in 1910.

There were then another two versions of the classic story made, in 1925 and 1933, before Judy Garland’s classic Hollywood hit became one of the first big screen films to use color in 1939.

The 1939 version was a huge success for production company MGM and solidified the Wizard of Oz‘s status as a great American classic.

And author Baum actually planned to write sequels to the original and ended up penning 13 more books set in the world of Oz, something he said he did to satisfy popular demand for more material.