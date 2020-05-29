Wild 'Kong: Skull Island' Death Scene Resurfaces Amid 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release

Godzilla vs. Kong is the culmination of the two most recent Godzilla movies plus Kong: Skull Island in Legendary's attempt to create a "MonsterVerse" franchise. With the movie's release, it's no surprise that fans have been rewatching the earlier movies in the franchise. What is surprising is the 35-second clip from Skull Island that went viral this weekend.

"Kong: Skull Island still the funniest death scene of all time," tweeted a user named "Jay" on Thursday. They included a short clip of Captain Earl Cole (Shea Whigham) trying to sacrifice himself to save his comrades at a climactic moment in the movie. After telling his friends to escape without him, he turns around to face one of the monstrous "Skullcrawlers," holding an active grenade in each hand. His plan is apparently to be eaten but to detonate the grenades inside the monster's belly. Instead, the Skullcrawler slaps Cole with its tail, sending him flying towards a cliff where he detonates harmlessly.

Kong: Skull Island still has the funniest death scene of all time pic.twitter.com/xI4EyTpWhw — Jay (@jayspatrol) April 1, 2021

The clip caught the attention of many film fans on Twitter, including some who had seen the movie and some who had not. Many commented with their own jokes about the spoiled drama of the moment, though some defended the scene, feeling it was being maligned out of context.



Kong: Skull Island is streaming now on HBO Max, along with Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the brand new Godzilla vs. Kong. Whether you're planning to binge-watch the movies or not, scroll down for a look at the responses to Captain Cole's odd death scene in Kong: Skull Island.