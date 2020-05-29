Wild 'Kong: Skull Island' Death Scene Resurfaces Amid 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release
Godzilla vs. Kong is the culmination of the two most recent Godzilla movies plus Kong: Skull Island in Legendary's attempt to create a "MonsterVerse" franchise. With the movie's release, it's no surprise that fans have been rewatching the earlier movies in the franchise. What is surprising is the 35-second clip from Skull Island that went viral this weekend.
"Kong: Skull Island still the funniest death scene of all time," tweeted a user named "Jay" on Thursday. They included a short clip of Captain Earl Cole (Shea Whigham) trying to sacrifice himself to save his comrades at a climactic moment in the movie. After telling his friends to escape without him, he turns around to face one of the monstrous "Skullcrawlers," holding an active grenade in each hand. His plan is apparently to be eaten but to detonate the grenades inside the monster's belly. Instead, the Skullcrawler slaps Cole with its tail, sending him flying towards a cliff where he detonates harmlessly.
Kong: Skull Island still has the funniest death scene of all time pic.twitter.com/xI4EyTpWhw— Jay (@jayspatrol) April 1, 2021
The clip caught the attention of many film fans on Twitter, including some who had seen the movie and some who had not. Many commented with their own jokes about the spoiled drama of the moment, though some defended the scene, feeling it was being maligned out of context.
Kong: Skull Island is streaming now on HBO Max, along with Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the brand new Godzilla vs. Kong. Whether you're planning to binge-watch the movies or not, scroll down for a look at the responses to Captain Cole's odd death scene in Kong: Skull Island.
It's more tragic when you remember that this film is largely about how good people die pointlessly because of the whims of those in power. He was a soldier in Nam who was about to get sent home, he had one last chance to make his time matter, and unfairly his efforts are wasted.— PhantomHarley (@phantom_harley) April 1, 2021
Many fans argued that Cole's death was meant to be shocking and feel out of place, and that it made sense in the broader context of the movie. The conversation drummed up some emotionally charged debates about the Vietnam War, since the movie was set during that period.
I’m not sure why this started trending, but this is one of my favorite moments of subversion in SKULL ISLAND. Shea Whigham is a master. The tragedy and the dark comedy exist simultaneously at full throttle. I loved audiences in theatres split reactions between gasps and laughs. https://t.co/2qJB4KiN3D— (((Jordan Vogt-Roberts))) (@VogtRoberts) April 4, 2021
A few days after the scene went viral, direcor Jordan Vogt-Roberts himself weighed in on the trend. He felt that the sceen accomplished exactly what it was meant to, even in this out-of-context form.
Seeing this tweet made me watch this movie for the first time and I LOVED IT! 10/10 https://t.co/IGNrVa2Wm7— Rebekah (@thefilmadmirer) April 5, 2021
Some users reported that this joke tweet actually prompted them to check out this movie for the first time, and they were thankful. Critics tend to agree that Kong: Skull Island is the strongest of the for "MonsterVerse" movies so far.
lets not pretend this scene isn't awesome https://t.co/p7qu1d96gA— 💥Mandrill💥 (@Digested_Sand) April 4, 2021
This is an example of why Skull Island is so superior. 😂 https://t.co/4n1ZG0Er2Y— ashley (@littlegnome16) April 3, 2021
Many fans took pains to specify that they think this scene is silly and awesome. They did not want to be confused with cynics.
Whole movie is filled with great deaths ong— Jay (@jayspatrol) April 1, 2021
WHY DIDN'T THEY SHOOT THE GUY?!— Marisa (@marisastio) April 2, 2021
They should have put him out of his misery. I know he didn't life too much longer after the bird ripped his leg off, but still...
Some argued that Cole's death was not even the most surprising of the entire movie. They pointed out other scenes that caught them completely off guard.
It also makes sense.
Even the largest predators in nature become extremely sus of prey that stands its ground and seemingly doesn't fear it.— Anthony Canzonetta (@aacanzonetta) April 1, 2021
For long action directors were forced to downplay the intelligence of dangerous predators by making them look like bulky dimwits. Things changed. Our guy here can totally decipher the intentions of a white man trying to be a deadly edible.— Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of Sorrow (@_somearts_) April 3, 2021
Some viewers defended the scene by saying that it actually makes sense in the basic logic a predator like this Skullcrawler would tend to employ.
The propellar guy in Titanic idk why I can't not laugh every time.— LittlePuppetBoy (@Bigwig70125760) April 3, 2021
Finally, many people pointed out similar deaths in other movies that had stuck with them over the years. Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong are both streaming now on HBO Max.