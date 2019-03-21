Jamie Lynn Spears Opens up About What It Was Like Parenting at 17 and Being ‘The Youngest Mom in the Room’

Jamie Lynn Spears had to learn about motherhood fairly early in her life. The country singer gave birth to her first daughter, Maddie, 10, in 2008 at the age of 17. Now she’s opening up about her experience as a young mother in a new interview.

The former Zoey 101 star says she used to be “insecure” during the period because she was “always the youngest mom in the room.”

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it’s really about,” Spears told The Dopple.

She then added a word of wisdom to other mothers out there.

“Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore, each mother is different,” Spears said to Dopple. “Take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what YOUR gut is telling you more than anything.”

Spears left the Nickelodeon show soon after the news of her pregnancy broke. The star denied the show ended because she was expecting her child with ex Casey Aldridge according to Us Weekly, posting that her contract was finished in a social media post.

After breaking up with Aldridge, Spears ended up marrying country singer Jamie Watson. The couple then welcomed Spears’ second child into the mix with daughter Ivey, 11 months, in April 2018. Spears also talked about meeting her husband during the Dopple interview.

“My close friend and his close friend are a couple have been together forever, and we were around each other a lot with them,” Spears said about the relationship. “It was a friendship that turned into more as we spent more quality time together. No big fancy story, just two people who found each other at the right time.”

With her second child, Spears seems to have a different outlook on what is required, and some more confidence in her decisions. She also has some help from technology.

“If you’re questioning anything, you can Google it, which is very helpful at times, but also can cause you to have a meltdown over a simple cough because the internet said it could possibly be something horrible,” Spears said. “Having everything delivered so you don’t have to get your new baby out when they are sick or the weather is bad is a big win for a mom. It’s crazy how much the internet has changed things.”