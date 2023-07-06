'Twilight' Movie Director Speaks Out About Upcoming TV Series

Twihards are getting ready to step back into the small town of Forks, Washington. In April, news broke that Lionsgate Television is working on a Twilight TV series, and now Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first film in the Twilight franchise, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, is speaking out.

Opening up about the upcoming reboot in an interview with MovieWeb, Hardwicke said that the news is "exciting." The TV series, according to Hardwicke, shows that Twilight "is an enduring story that people keep engaging with. You know, the TikTok world loves it, the internet generations, everybody keeps finding it. I was talking to a girl the other day, she was born the year we made the first Twilight film, and she was very passionate about it."

"So I think, if anything, in the first one, we were able to keep it a little bit more grounded, just a little bit. You felt like there was some kind of reality to it, and you really felt the connection between Bella and Edward," she continued. "So that might be a fun way to think about it, but also the chemistry between Edward and Bella is so important."

Hardwicke directed 2008's Twilight, a movie based on author Stephanie Meyer's first book. The movie introduced the world to the story of high schooler Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen and sparked a worldwide phenomena that pitted Team Edward against Team Jacob. In addition to the original 2008 film, the franchise includes four other titles – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The film franchise was a massive success, grossing more than $3.4 billion worldwide.

More than a decade after the final film was released, The Hollywood Reporter reported in April that Twilight was about to have a resurgence. According to the outlet, Lionsgate TV is in early development on a show based on The Twilight Saga. The series is currently in the very early stages of development and is not yet attached to a network or streamer. Meyer is expected to be involved in some capacity, with Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig and Wyck Godfrey set to executive produce. There have been no further announcements, such as casting announcements, at this time.