Pauly Shore Claims He Cried All Night Over Richard Simmons Hating Biopic

Pauly Shore's dreams of starring in a Richard Simmons biopic are turning into nightmares. The comedian recently took to social media to share that he cried "all night" over Simmons publicly stating that he hates the idea of Shore making a movie about him.

Earlier this year, the Encino Man actor announced his plans to make a movie about Simmon's life, after starring as the fitness guru in a short film titled The Court Jester, which premiered in January. Afterward, it was announced that Shore is working on developing a full-length feature film biopic about Simmons' life and career. However, Simmons has made it clear that he does not "approve."

"I just read that a man that I don't know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore," Simmons wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), later adding that he's involved with the development of a separate film about his life. "I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie."

In response, Shore shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram and offered his feelings. "You guys, I was up all night crying regarding Richard Simmons' tweet," he wrote to his followers, then turning his comments to Simmons directly. "Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who's better to play you in a movie than ME? Leonardo DiCaprio's not gonna play you. Brad Pitt's not gonna play you. I'm perfect. Everyone already thinks I'm you. We're the same. Beautiful, inside and out. Hellll yea!"

Shore went on to urge Simmons to give him a chance to "pitch" the movie, and even praised Simmons for working on his own. "But as you know, many biopics are made without the subject agreeing to be part of it," Shore explained, referring to late bipoc subjects such as "Elvis, Stephen Hawking, Marilyn Monroe, Steve Jobs and many, many more."

"Some of them turned out good, some of them turned out bad," he continued. "Mine is going to turn out amaze-balls. So... let me know when you want me to come over with yummy food from Canters, and Jordan and I will pitch you in your living room. I love you, Richard, and so did my mom. Shore signed his post, "

Love you always, Your old friend Pauly Shore."