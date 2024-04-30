Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Had 'Huge Fight' While Making 'Red Notice,' Report Says

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has had contentious relationships with some of his co-stars in the past, and a new report indicates he had a confrontation with Ryan Reynolds while making the Netflix movie Red Notice. According to a new report from The Wrap, Johnson allegedly has a history of being late to set, which led to a "huge fight."

The outlet reports that during the production of Red Notice, in the fall of 2020, Johnson once showed up to the set five hours late. This infuriated Reynolds, who addressed the matter with Johnson face-to-face. It's alleged that Johnson stormed off set and the pair did not speak to one another for years. They have reportedly since reconciled.

In a statement to The Wrap, a Netflix spokesperson said, "Dwayne is the consummate professional and we're thrilled to have worked with him on 'Red Notice,' our #1 film." The outlet reports that a spokesperson for Reynolds did not respond to a request for comment. The movie was previously green-lit for a sequel.

Additionally, The Wrap reports that sources close to the production of Red Notice have accused Johnson of breaking strict quarantine rules, by flying home in a private jet. At the time of filming, the cast and crew were sequestered due to Covid-19 safety. "He was frequently flying home and breaking the extremely strict rules of the bubble," the source claimed.

Notably, a separate source from Red Notice production denied the accusations that Johnson broke quarantine rules. "Nothing he did was in violation of COVID protocols," the individual stated.

As previously noted, this is not the first time there have been reports of Johnson having trouble with co-stars. In the past, Johnson and his Fast and Furious castmate Vin Diesel engaged in a very public feud, dating back to 2016 when Johnson posted the since-deleted comments about his Fate of the Furious 7 co-stars.

Johnson was later quoted as saying that he and Diesel did not see eye-to-eye while working together on the films. "Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity." The two men have seemingly since buried the hatchet.