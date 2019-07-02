Jamie Lynn Spears Launches Acting Comeback, Reveals First On-Screen Role Since ‘Zoey 101’

Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to the small screen after a lengthy hiatus. She’s due to appear in a new Netflix original series, Sweet Magnolias, alongside Chris Klein and Justin Bruening, according to Deadline.

Spears, 28, confirmed the news on Twitter. She said in her tweet that she was looking forward to getting “back to work,” and for fans to meet her character, Noreen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mama’s going back to work y’all 🎬🎥Can’t wait for y’all to meet “Noreen”!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it ❤️❤️ #SweetMagnolias https://t.co/HGWlrpQeiM — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) July 1, 2019

Noreen is a young lady who arrived in a small town to work as a nurse. A number of bad decision along the way, she’s determined to start fresh in a new city.

Sweet Magnolias will be based on Sherryl Woods’ popular novels by the same name. It’s set in a quaint little town called Serenity, South Carolina, according to Deadline. The show focuses on three women, plated by Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. It does not appear Spears’ character will be central to the Sweet Magnolias storyline.

Woods will serve as executive producer on the show along with Sheryl J. Anderson, who’s also a showrunner. Dan Paulson is an executive producer on the series and Norman Buckley will be working alongside him. He also directed six episodes of Sweet Magnolias.

Chris Klein, who appeared in The Flash, will play Bill Townsend. The character is the town’s leading pediatrician, who’s struggling to adjust to life in a small town after his life took an unexpected turn.

Spears has done some voice acting in the last few years, but hasn’t appeared in a television show since her days on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. Before that, she was a cast member on the network’s sketch variety show, All That.

She has been focused on being a mother in recent years. Spears welcomed her first child, Maddie, in 2008. She was only 17 at the time.

Spears has spoken about being a young mom in the years since, telling The Dopple she used to get “insecure” because she was “always the youngest mom in the room.”

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it’s really about,” she said at the time.

She then sent a message of encouragement to other moms.

“Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore, each mother is different,” she said. “Take advice from others, but always trust your instinct and what YOUR gut is telling you more than anything.”

A premiere date hasn’t been revealed for Sweet Magnolias at this time.