Original 'Twilight' Star Reveals if He Would Return Upcoming TV Series

At least one member of the original Cullen coven is hoping to remain immortal. After it was announced in April that a Twilight TV series is in the works, Peter Facinelli, who starred as Cullen family patriarch Dr. Carlisle Cullen throughout all five Twilight films, revealed that he would be more than happy to reprise the role in the upcoming show, which is still in the early stages of development.

"I'm a fan first and foremost. But if they call me I'll be there. If not, I'll be watching for sure. I'm happy to see them coming back," Facinelli told Variety when asked about the show at the Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala last week. "I have a lot of love for both and a lot of love for the cast, filmmakers and producers. It's like a family."

Facinelli, who also starred in Nurse Jackie and discussed that show's recently announced revival, added that "Twilight for me, was six years and Nurse Jackie was seven, so when you finish those characters, it's really it's hard to put them away and move on." On future opportunities to revisit those roles, the actor said, "But then potentially to have an opportunity to maybe play them again is really cool." While it is unclear if any members of the original cast will return for the Twilight series, the actor told Variety that if he isn't asked to reprise Dr. Cullen, he is "happy to tune in and watch. I've had my cup runneth over."

Facinelli made up one member of the Cullen coven and was the family patriarch, acting as the father figure to the mismatched vampire family, which also included Elizabeth Reaser as his wife Esme. Robert Pattinson, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone starred as their adopted children, Edwards, Rosalie, Emmett, Alice, and Jackson, respectively, also all vampires. The film franchise also starred Kristen Stewart as Edward's human love interest Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, a shape-shifter or "werewolf" of the Quileute tribe involved in the love triangle.

More than a decade after The Twilight Saga film franchise concluded with the 2012 release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in April that Lionsgate Television is in the early stages of development on a Twilight TV series. Few details about the show, including if it will be a direct adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's books and if any cast members of the film series could appear, remain unknown. That Walking Dead: World Beyond and Raised By Wolves writer Sinead Daly will work on the script. The series will be shopped to potential networks and streaming services.