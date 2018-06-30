See ‘Top Gun’ Original Cast Then and Now

The highly anticipated to blockbuster hit Top Gun is already in the works, with stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer set to return for one more high-stakes adventure.

With Top Gun: Maverick, which is already in production according to Cruise’s Instagram, the Oscar-winning 1986 film about the lives inside the United States Navy’s elite fighter school will return for another chapter in 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To get you excited for the next installment, scroll through and check out what the original cast of the film has been doing since Top Gun first hit theaters.

Tom Cruise: Maverick

Tom Cruise, 56, has become a staple in Hollywood since his first film, Endless Love in 1981.

Just a few years later, Cruise went on to star in some of the biggest films of the 80s: Top Gun (1986), The Color of Money (1986), Rain Man (1988) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989).

Since then the actor continued his successful career, garnering three Oscar and seven Golden Globe nominations, three of which he won in the Best Actor category.

Tom Cruise: Now

Recently, Cruise has become the king of reboots, continuing to appear in Mission: Impossible sequels, as well as in The Mummy (2017).

Aside from the Top Gun sequel, he is working on Mission: Impossible – Fallout (July 2018) as well as Luna Park (release TBD).

Val Kilmer: Iceman

Before he played Maverick’s nemesis “Iceman” in the movie, the actor got his start in the 1984 film Top Secret!

His breakthrough performance was his role as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991). Since then, he has gone on to portray other stars like Elvis Presley in True Romance (1993) and Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993). He also took on the role of Batman in Batman Forever (2005) and starred in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005).

Val Kilmer: Now

The 58-year-old actor was recently seen on TV series The Spoils of Babylon (2014), and was in The Snowman (2017) and The Super (2017).

Top Gun: Maverick will also be Kilmer’s first major role since recovering from throat cancer.

Kelly McGillis: Charlie

Kelly McGillis, 60, made her film debut with a supporting role in the Oscar-nominated Reuben (1983).

After picking up a few TV roles, the actress then starred alongside Harrison Ford in Witness (1985), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Kelly McGillis: Now

Following the birth of her children, McGillis worked more of an on-and-off schedule in show business. Recently she has been in the TV movie An Uncommon Grace (2017) and Maternal Secrets (2017).

Anthony Edwards: Goose

Before his role as “Goose” in Top Gun, Anthony Edwards, 55, first appeared in a small role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982).

Years later, Edwards landed a lead role on hit TV series ER (1994-2008). The actor was nominated four times for a Golden Globe for the show, one of which he won in 1998.

Anthony Edwards: Now

The actor was more recently featured as a recurring character on Law & Order: True Crime (2017) and in the TV movie Controversy (2017).

Tom Skerrit: Viper

Tom Skerritt got his start in 1962 in the movie War Hunt. Before Top Gun, he spent most of his time on TV roles, becoming a recurring character on shows like Gunsmoke (1955) and 12 O’Clock High (1964).

The 84-year-old actor continued acting next on Cheers (1987-1988) for a six-episode-run and then to be in Steel Magnolias (1989). Skerritt stayed on as a TV actor for many years, making appearances on The Grid (2004), Brothers & Sisters (2006-2009) and The Good Wife (2014).

Tom Skerrit: Now

Recently the actor came back to the big screen and was seen in films Lucky (2017) and Day of Days (2017).

Meg Ryan: Carole

Before she became the queen of romantic comedies, Ryan started her career with a minor role as Candice Bergen’s daughter in Rich and Famous (1981). She then landed the the small part in Top Gun which led her to more major appearances.

Her career skyrocketed in the late ’80s, the actress starred on When Harry Met Sally (1989), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She was nominated another two times for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1933) and You’ve Got Mail (1998).

Meg Ryan: Now

Following her success in film, Ryan has focused on TV work.

She appeared in the series Web Therapy (2013) and the TV movie Fun Girl (2014). She is currently working on the TV series Picture Paris (2018).