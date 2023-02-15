Tom Holland Is Reprising His 'Spider-Man' Role

Tom Holland is not done playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU's mastermind Kevin Feige confirmed the news on Tuesday in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, assuring fans that Holland is not done. He confirmed that plans for this version of Peter Parker have already been laid and scripts are beginning to take shape.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige said when asked about Holland's future in the MCU. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now." Holland was introduced to the MCU continuity in Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in two Avengers crossover films as well as three stand-alone films of his own. With a trilogy under his belt and other projects calling his name, some fans speculated that Holland might be looking for a way out, but Feige said that is not the case.

Holland last played the friendly neighborhood superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 – a movie with wide-ranging implications that could change the course of Marvel Studios' work going forward. The movie not only confirmed the existence of a multiverse in the MCU, it framed previous superhero movies as different universes, creating the opportunity to bring different actors in to play the same character all within the same continuity.

As always, Feige was guarded with details. This is not a confirmation that another stand-alone Spider-Man film is on the way, though that is on the table. On the other hand, Holland's Spider-Man could be a big draw for crossover films – especially as the studio looks to introduce more characters and hold fans' interest.

Holland himself was also vague the last time he addressed this topic. In February of 2022 he told EW: "We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment, they are conversations. We don't know what the future looks like." However, franchise producer Amy Pascal told reporters in 2021 that there would be another entire trilogy of Spider-Man films starring Holland. It's unclear if this was premature or if Pascal spilled more than she meant to.

Either way, Holland has definitely proven that he has the star power to step out of the spidey suit. Last year, he starred in the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise Uncharted, and his other work has been lauded as well. The actor has not responded publicly to Feige's recent revelations about his work.