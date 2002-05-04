'Spider-Man' Actress Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Laura Harrier! The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress confirmed in her cover story with Cosmopolitan that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Paris-based fashion consultant Sam Jarou, with Harrier opening up about the special moment her now-fiancé dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Speaking with the outlet in an article published Sept. 20, Harrier confirmed, "we did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about." The actress and model, 32, went on to reveal that the proposal was "really simple and sweet" and she and Jarou were in Paris when he popped the question. Harrier said, "I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality." The engagement came after Harrier and Jarou, who splits his time between France and Los Angeles as a freelance creative consultant, first met at a dinner in 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Harrier said teased that she knew early on that Jarou was the one.

"The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me," she said. "It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life."

Although newly engaged, Harrier, who revealed that her fiancé is "the first man I've dated where I'll actually listen when he gives me outfit advice," revealed in a separate interview with Women's Wear Daily that she and Jarou aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle, and they don't have a wedding date decided just yet. The actress quipped, "I've done nothing. I need to plan. It's like, when do you have time? We'll get there."

Harrier notably starred as Liz Toomes, Peter Parker's crush, in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Her other credits include One Life to Live, Hollywood, and The Starling, among others. She most recently starred as Robin Givens in Hulu's Mike Tyson series Mike and is next set to star opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot. Of the film, Harrier told Cosmopolitan, "Our chemistry is great together. It felt natural and easy with him. And I think it's going to be a cute movie."