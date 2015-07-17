T.I.'s Omission From 'Ant-Man 3' Amid Scandal Has Fans and Critics Sounding Off

Rapper-turned-actor T.I. will not return for Ant-Man 3, and social media is stunned. T.I. is facing extreme allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and even kidnapping. For some Marvel Studios fans, the first they heard of it was the news that he would be missing from the next movie.

T.I. — whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — played Dave, a member of Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) crew in both Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that he would not be reprising his role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due to these allegations. According to a report by CBS News, Harris and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have been accused of intimidating, drugging and sexually assaulting at least 11 people between 2005 and 2018. The alleged victims include 10 women and one man.

So far, Harris and his wife have denied these allegations, but they will soon be facing criminal investigations in multiple states. Their attorney, Steve Sadow, told reporters: "Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought."

While the legal authorities decide how to move forward with these allegations, they have already impacted the casting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here is a look at what social media is saying about this shocking news.