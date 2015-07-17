✖

Rapper T.I. will not be returning for the third Ant-Man movie. This comes after he and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, were accused of sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, kidnapping, and more by 11 people. The victims' attorney sent a letter to state and federal prosecutors in the states where the alleged claims happened, with four women seeking criminal charges in their cases. T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and Tameka, a member of the group Xscape, both denied the allegations.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed T.I. will not be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise. It is not known if this decision is directly related to the allegations the rapper faces. In the first two movies, T.I. starred as Dave, a friend of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), who joined Luis (Michael Pena) and Kurt (David Dastmalchain) on Scott's adventures. The film is still in development and does not have a release date. It is being directed by Peyton Reed and will also star Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing 10 women and one man who claim they were sexually assaulted by Harris, Tameka, and their associates over a period of 10 years, with one alleged incident taking place as recently as 2017 or 2018. In Blackburn's letter to Georgia and California prosecutors, he specifically outlined four claims. "Of the eleven individuals retained by my office, one of them was a resident of the State of California at the time of her drugging and rape," Blackburn wrote. "These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment."

Harris and Tameka denied the allegations. "We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming," their attorney said in a statement to the New York Times on Friday. "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

The couple also stars in the VH1 series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which was scheduled to start its fourth season in the spring. Production was postponed last month after the allegations surfaced on social media. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information," MTV Entertainment said in a statement.