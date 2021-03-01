T.I. and Tiny: 4 Women Accusing Couple of Sexual Assault Seek Criminal Charges

✖

Four women accusing rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, of drugging and sexually assaulting them are seeking criminal charges, according to a letter their lawyer sent to state and federal prosecutors in the states where they alleged crimes took place. The lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, said the women did not know each other, but had "eerily similar" experiences over more than a decade, with the most recent instance allegedly happening in 2017 or 2018. T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and Tameka have denied the allegations.

The accusers described "sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment" at the behest of Harris, Tameka, and their employees, Blackburn wrote on Feb. 19 on behalf of 11 people who claim to be victimized by the couple, reports The New York Times. The letter described two cases of rape that allegedly happened in Georgia and California. He also listed alleged cases of nonsexual assault, intimidation, and harassment.

Harris and Tameka "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations," their lawyer, Steve Sadow, said Friday. "We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

Blackburn asked prosecutors to investigate Harris and Tameka, who is also a member of the group Xscape, "to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed." The women's names were not included out of fear for their safety, noting Harris' reputation and his past federal weapons charges. However, Blackburn said his clients and their witnesses are willing to speak with investigators and prosecutors. Some of the women are also interested in pressing charges against Harris and Tameka, Blackburn told the Times. However, the statutes of limitation on some of the cases are coming soon.

Blackburn said his letters to the Georgia and California attorneys general offices were received, as were his letters to federal prosecutors in both states.

The women who accused the couple or those associated with the stars told the Times they were "aggressors who deployed drugs, alcohol, money and their celebrity status to prey on and entrap women for sexual abuse, and then threatened violence against anyone who might speak out." One woman is a veteran who claims she met Harris and Tameka in Los Angeles in 2005. The veteran accused T.I. and Tameka of drugging her and a friend at a club. The veteran claimed the couple raped her in a hotel room.

The allegations against Harris and Tameka first surfaced on social media in early February. At the time, VH1 announced all production on their reality seires, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, would be put on hold. "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” MTV Entertainment said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”