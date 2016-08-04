New 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Has Fans Geeking Out

By Stephen Andrew

A brand trailer for The Suicide Squad has been released, showcasing a lot of new footage from the forthcoming action blockbuster movie, and fans are geeking out over it. In the trailer, we see a little more background on Robert DuBois/Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, who is blackmailed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) into joining the new incarnation of the team. She has his daughter, who is in trouble with the law, plea with him, which doesn't sit well with dangerous mercenary and leads to a show.

Along with returning characters Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), George "Digger" Harkness (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Bloodsport and fellow new recruits like Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Blackguard (Pete Davidson) are sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison lab. Along the way, they pick up supervillain The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), and come into contact with Starro, and giant alien starfish that just might end the mission before it's accomplished. After checking out the trailer, viewers have been cheering over it, and taking to social media to shout its praises. See the new teaser below and scroll down to read what fans are saying.

"I genuinely still can't believe we're getting a Suicide Squad movie with Starro as the main villain..... Looks like a genuinely fun time and the tone seems consistent," one fan commented on YouTube.

"I love when the DC movies go bonkers without any restrains. Bring me the movie already," someone else added.

"John Cena as Peacemaker is going to be hilarious. Overall I think this trailer was a lot better than the first one they released," another fan wrote.

"Getting Slyvester Stallone to be King Shark is a stroke of genius," a thriller viewer offered.

"This movie looks amazing," somebody else commented, "seems like the studio didn't interfere with [the] director's work this time. Also JAMES GUNN!"

"Never thought DC would promote their movie by saying 'from the director of a Marvel Movie.' Nice," a user pointed out, referring to The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn also having helmed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series.

"Margot Robbie already [taking] her place [on] another level," a final fan wrote. "This girl is very talented [and a] hard worker. Harley Quinn & King shark looks fabulous." The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6.

