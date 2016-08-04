New 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Has Fans Geeking Out
A brand trailer for The Suicide Squad has been released, showcasing a lot of new footage from the forthcoming action blockbuster movie, and fans are geeking out over it. In the trailer, we see a little more background on Robert DuBois/Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, who is blackmailed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) into joining the new incarnation of the team. She has his daughter, who is in trouble with the law, plea with him, which doesn't sit well with dangerous mercenary and leads to a show.
Along with returning characters Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), George "Digger" Harkness (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Bloodsport and fellow new recruits like Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Blackguard (Pete Davidson) are sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison lab. Along the way, they pick up supervillain The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), and come into contact with Starro, and giant alien starfish that just might end the mission before it's accomplished. After checking out the trailer, viewers have been cheering over it, and taking to social media to shout its praises. See the new teaser below and scroll down to read what fans are saying.
Thank you! This is exactly why I love movies that entertain. I have enough real world problems, help me forget for a few hours.— Amanda (@hallowqueen84) June 22, 2021
"I genuinely still can't believe we're getting a Suicide Squad movie with Starro as the main villain..... Looks like a genuinely fun time and the tone seems consistent," one fan commented on YouTube.
Queen coming for her Oscar 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4owx0klLWv— 🤪 ʜᴀʀʟᴇʏ x ᴡᴀɴᴅᴀ 🤬 (@txpsykxng) June 22, 2021
"I love when the DC movies go bonkers without any restrains. Bring me the movie already," someone else added.
“I mean he’s not harmless, he’s killed 27 children”
This film is about to be wild lmaoo— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) June 22, 2021
"John Cena as Peacemaker is going to be hilarious. Overall I think this trailer was a lot better than the first one they released," another fan wrote.
Best boy is having fun.😍 pic.twitter.com/evXHatmEP0— Dossary ❓0❓ (@DossaryNot) June 22, 2021
"Getting Slyvester Stallone to be King Shark is a stroke of genius," a thriller viewer offered.
Me after watching the trailer #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/Nb54EEPL4g— Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) June 22, 2021
"This movie looks amazing," somebody else commented, "seems like the studio didn't interfere with [the] director's work this time. Also JAMES GUNN!"
The Suicide Squad could become my favorite DCEU film of all time.— Sean “Uppercutt922” Passos (@uppercutt922) June 22, 2021
"Never thought DC would promote their movie by saying 'from the director of a Marvel Movie.' Nice," a user pointed out, referring to The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn also having helmed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series.
This looks fantastic plus it has Harley and John Cena. What more could one want from a movie?— Sharjeel Loves Wrestling (@sharjeelmoghal) June 22, 2021
"Margot Robbie already [taking] her place [on] another level," a final fan wrote. "This girl is very talented [and a] hard worker. Harley Quinn & King shark looks fabulous." The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6.