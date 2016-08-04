New 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Has Fans Geeking Out

A brand trailer for The Suicide Squad has been released, showcasing a lot of new footage from the forthcoming action blockbuster movie, and fans are geeking out over it. In the trailer, we see a little more background on Robert DuBois/Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, who is blackmailed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) into joining the new incarnation of the team. She has his daughter, who is in trouble with the law, plea with him, which doesn't sit well with dangerous mercenary and leads to a show.

Along with returning characters Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), George "Digger" Harkness (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Bloodsport and fellow new recruits like Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Blackguard (Pete Davidson) are sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison lab. Along the way, they pick up supervillain The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), and come into contact with Starro, and giant alien starfish that just might end the mission before it's accomplished. After checking out the trailer, viewers have been cheering over it, and taking to social media to shout its praises. See the new teaser below and scroll down to read what fans are saying.