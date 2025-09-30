‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ Is Finally Happening, and It Has a Release Date

D’oh! The Simpsons are returning to the big screen two decades after the release of the long-running animated series’ theatrical debut.

Disney’s 20th Century announced the news Monday that a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is officially in the works and slated to be released in theaters on July 23, 2027 — 20 years after the original debuted in 2007.

No plot details for the film have been released at this time, but the poster shared on social media shows Homer Simpson reaching for his beloved pink doughnut, decorated with number two sprinkles. “Homer’s coming back for seconds,” the tagline reads.

The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, first premiered in 1989 and has gone on to become the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television. The series has been renewed through its 40th season, which will air in 2028 and 2029, on Fox.

The Simpsons stars Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Yeardly Smith as Lisa Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson and Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson. Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer both voice multiple roles.

‘the simpsons movie’ in 2007. (20th Century Studios)

In July 2007, The Simpsons Movie was released, following the antics of Springfield’s wacky residents when Homer’s accidental pollution of the town’s lake leads to it being confined under a huge glass dome. The film was a commercial success, bringing in $536 million at the global box office against a $75 million budget, and there have been vague talks of a sequel for years.

The second Simpsons movie notably has claimed the release date previously set aside by Disney for an untitled Marvel film, meaning that there will no longer be a new theatrical installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe between Avengers: Doomsday‘s release on Dec. 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on Dec. 17, 2027.