The Rock Slams Baywatch Critics

The Rock has been soaring high over the last few years, but his most recent movie has not fared as well in the realm of critical opinion. That prompted The Rock to come out swinging in defense of Baywatch on Twitter.

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

The film is currently ranking at 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, and several outlets have targeted the movie’s sense of humor as a big reason why. The Rock isn’t taking that lying down and has been sharing positive reviews and impressions on his social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few of those focus on the negative reaction by critics specifically, including one that says critics were anticipating taking the film down a peg (via SEScoops). Rock said “Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 “. When another fan brought up their eagerness to tear things down, Rock said “Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA.”

Someone then asked why he was attacking critics, as they aren’t trying to be spiteful in their reviews. Rock says it isn’t from an attacking place. “Whoa I never attack anyone. Not my style. Truth is there’s a disconnect.. which means it’s a great opportunity for dialogue to get better 👍🏾.” He addresses that disconnect when he brings up the B+ Cinemascore, saying “Fans across the country havin’ a BLAST & LOVING #Batwatch🔥. Veryyy happy audience = best part of my job. (B+ CinemaScore 🤣👍🏾🍿)”

While the film does have a 19% in critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have a 72% in the audience score. There very well could be a disconnect, which isn’t uncommon for broad comedies. Still, when many of the reviews highlight the film simply not being funny, that does take some of the weight out of the argument.

You can view the official description below.

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious franchise) and Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Café Society), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), and Hannibal Buress (Daddy’s Home, Neighbors).

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

Baywatch is in theaters now.

Up Next: Baywatch Review: Baywatch Is All Sink And No Swim

Photo Credit: Twitter / @EW