'The Many Saints of Newark': Release Date, Trailer Revealed for 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie

The Sopranos fans are getting their first look at the critically acclaimed series' much-anticipated prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The upcoming film, premiering Oct. 1 in theaters and on HBO Max, released its first full-length trailer in June, giving a peek into the past of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), playing the prequel by the late actor's son, Michael Gandolfini.

Young Anthony Soprano's coming-of-age story takes place amid a tense time in Newark's history filled with gang violence and racial tensions. While fans can see younger versions of beloved characters like Junior (Corey Stoll), Livia (Vera Farmiga), and Paulie Walnuts (Billy Magnussen), the trailer largely centers around Tony's bond with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).

While Sopranos fans will recognize the name, Uncle Dickie never appeared in person on the HBO series but was referenced numerous times as a major influence when it came to Tony's involvement in the family business. The father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) can be seen bringing a young and wayward Tony into some questionable business deals in the trailer as the changing climate in Newark pushes the young man to change his perspective on his future.

"You’re my nephew. I wanna do whatever I can to help you," Dickie tells Tony in the trailer. "I wanna go to college. I can’t get caught with s— like this," Tony tells his uncle, pointing to stolen goods. "Look, you take the speakers, right? At the same time, you say to yourself, ‘This is the last time I’m ever gonna steal something.’ It’s that simple," Dickie tells his nephew, getting a smirk in response.

Tony may not be performing well in school, with Farmiga's notoriously unimpressed character dropping that he has a D+ average, but his high IQ indicates he has the making of a "leader," a guidance counselor in the trailer hints ominously as Tony's involvement with the family grows.

Also shown in the trailer are Jon Bernthal as Tony’s father, Leslie Odom Jr., Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, and Ray Liotta. The Many Saints of Newark is written by The Sopranos creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner and directed by Alan Taylor. The Many Saints of Newark debuts Oct. 1 in theaters and on HBO Max.