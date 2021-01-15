✖

The release date for The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, has been delayed to fall 2021. According to Variety, the film has been moved from its March 12 release date, and will now premiere on Sept. 24. The movie was originally scheduled to open in theaters in September 2020, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced Warner Bros. to move it, as has been the case with nearly all major motion pictures.

There has been some speculation regarding the move, with some film industry experts saying that the new fall date will better position the film for awards season. There is also a chance that more theaters may be open by September, which would increase the film's revenue. Notably, the film will debut on HBO Max at the same time it opens in theaters, as Warner Bros. previously announced that every movie on their 2021 slate will premiere this way. It will allow those who feel comfortable viewing it in a theater to still have the experience, while also giving movie fans who would prefer to continue quarantining that chance to see brand new movies from the safety of their own home.

The Many Saints of Newark is co-written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase, and directed by Alan Taylor. The story leaps back decades in the Sopranos mythology and takes place during the Newark riots of 1967. The film will focus on Dickie Moltisanti (played by actor Alessandro Nivola), who Christopher Moltisanti's father. Christopher was Tony Soprano's nephew and protégé, famously played by Michael Imperioli on the series. Additional actors in the new film include Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

Sadly, Sopranos star James Gandolfini passed away in 2013, but his son Michael Gandolfini will be starring in The Many Saints of Newark as the younger version of Tony Soprano. In 2019, photos from the set of the film surfaced, revealing Michael as teen-Tony with long brown hair, and sporting the same gold pendant his father wore while starring as the iconic mob boss. "It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael said in a past statement. "I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark."