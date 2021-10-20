‘The Green Knight’ Director David Lowery Talks ‘Less Virtuous’ Approach to Legendary Literary Character Played by Dev Patel

The Green Knight is now out on home video, and the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions feature a behind-the-scenes segment wherein director David Lowery talks about taking a “less virtuous” approach to Gawain, the character played by Dev Patel. The Green Knight is adapted from a 14th-century poem titled Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It stars Dev Patel as Gawain, one of King Arthur’s nephews, who finds himself face-to-face in a “game” with the legendary Green Knight.

After defeating the Green Knight with a swing of Excalibur, Gawain is given “one year” until he must allow the Green Knight a chance to do the same with his ax. Eventually, Gawain sets off on a great journey that will test his courage and will, as slowly makes his way to the Green Knight’s forest chapel. Speaking about the legendary literary character, Lowery explained, “Traditionally, Gawain was one of the more virtuous knights of Arthur’s round table.” He added, “You can find different interpretations of Gawain, but I wanted to with one that was a little less virtuous, a little less noble, so he had somewhere to go as a character.”

Lowery then opened up about Patel, praising the star and explaining why he was a perfect fit for the role. “He is such an affable gentleman. He is such a kind and likable individual,” Lowrey said of the actor. “I knew that if he were to play this character, we could push that character in any direction, we could have him endure anything and the audience would stay lock-step with his journey.”

In addition to his comments on Patel, Lowery also shared insight into his approach to recreating the story’s iconic setting. “We really wanted Camelot to feel recognizable,” he explained. “We wanted the iconography of that court to be instantly recognizable. Of course, having a round table goes a long way towards doing that.”

In addition to Patel, the film also stars Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) as King Arthur and Ralph Ineson (The Witch) as the Green Knight. Other stars of the film include Alicia Vikander — in two roles as Essel and the Lady — and Sarita Choudhury, as well as Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, and Joel Edgerton. Notably, Edgerton previously portrayed Gawain in Antoine Fuqua’s 2006 historical action film King Arthur, starring alongside Clive Owen, Ioan Gruffudd and Keira Knightley.